Trump-backing Michigan lawmaker 'entangled in a probe into unauthorized access to voting tabulators': report
Daire Rendon (Official photo)

On Friday, The Detroit News reported that Daire Rendon, a pro-Trump Michigan state representative, has been caught up in an investigation into illegal access to voting equipment.

"The Michigan State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office have been investigating voting machine access in multiple counties in the battleground state for months. Their work started in Roscommon County, an area represented by Rendon, a Republican from Lake City," said the report.

Carol Asher, the longtime clerk in Denton Township, told The Detroit News that Rendon "wanted to get access to our tabulator, and I said no."

Asher added that Rendon had called other clerks and had made the same request.

"The Attorney General's Office reached out to Asher... and she provided a statement about Rendon's request on March 10, 2022," The Detroit News notes. "The subject line of the statement was 'statement regarding phone call received about tabulator access,'" the report continued. "In a Thursday interview, Rendon, a third-term lawmaker, declined to answer whether she had been interviewed by the Michigan State Police as part of the tabulator probe."

This comes as other pro-Trump officials have faced investigations and criminal charges for unauthorized access to voting equipment.

In Colorado, two county clerks, Tina Peters and Dallas Schroeder, have been accused of improperly breaching voting machines to try to gather evidence for the former president's conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen. Peters has been indicted on 10 counts relating to the incident.

