'Is this a joke?' CBS News ripped for hiring 'serial liar' Mick Mulvaney as analyst

CBS News caught a lot of flack this week for hiring former Donald Trump staffer Mick Mulvaney as an analyst.
Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman who led the Office of Budget Management and served as Trump's acting chief of staff, made his first appearance Tuesday on CBS's streaming service to discuss President Joe Biden's new budget proposal.
"We've never taxed wealth before, we've taxed income," Mulvaney said. "In fact, the Constitution might not even allow a property tax ... but that's the basic framework. We'll figure out how much money you've got on things like unrealized stock gains business that you might own and even though you didn't make money off that last year we're still going to tax you on it. That's the basis of this proposal."
The move drew strong criticism from many viewers.
CBS News did not mention a single time in the segment this morning that Mulvaney worked for Trump, lied about the Ukraine quid pro quo, or anything he did as a liar for Trump. CBS News is legitimately lying to the public to rehabilitate the image of a Trump official— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC) 1648557330
\u201cAnd now to give us a totally not slanted run down on President Biden\u2019s tax plan is known liar, tax fraud and former OMB and Chief of Staff to former President Trump, Mick Mulvaney.\u201d— Tim Fullerton (@Tim Fullerton) 1648559813
Just a reminder: as he downplayed COVID publicly and portrayed mitigation measures as a scheme to damage Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney was liquidating as much as $550,000 in stock holdings https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-touted-the-economys-covid-resilience-while-his-top-aide-mick-mulvaney-dumped-his-stocks\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1508795612376014853\u00a0\u2026— Lachlan Markay (@Lachlan Markay) 1648560167
Mick Mulvaney is now a CBS News commentator? WTAF?https://twitter.com/mehdirhasan/status/1508782831211794433\u00a0\u2026— Nicole Sandler (@Nicole Sandler) 1648558298
Mick Mulvaney wasn\u2019t just a key player in the corrupt Trump administration, he was one of the most extreme anti-tax, anti-government spending Republicans in DC. He exists to stop taxes on billionaires. \n\nIt\u2019s like inviting Greg Abbott on to analyze power grids and trans rights.— Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1648558482
Wasnt Mulvaney in charge of OMB when he and trump illegally withheld congressionally authorized military aid to Ukraine?— Laura Rozen (@Laura Rozen) 1648560361
Mick Mulvaney is a lying right wing propagandist. CBS News enjoys lying to their audience.https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1508776474198818824\u00a0\u2026— Matt Murphy (@Matt Murphy) 1648559053
Here\u2019s an example of Mulvaney lying to the press about an attempted quid-pro-quo with Zelenskyy, in which President Trump in his presence threatened to withhold critical military aid unless the new Ukrainian president played ball in taking down the Bidenshttps://www.npr.org/2019/10/20/771724300/mulvaney-walks-back-ukraine-remarks-admits-it-wasnt-a-perfect-press-conference\u00a0\u2026— Meredith Shiner (@Meredith Shiner) 1648560162
CBS envies Fox its Tucker Carlson so they hired one to foist on viewers. It is not just that Mulvaney is the guy who defended illegally weakening Ukraine for Trump's personal benefit- he was the architect of it and was saved from jail only by Bill Barrs refusal to investigate.https://twitter.com/EricLisann/status/1508791910869127174\u00a0\u2026— Eric Lisann (@Eric Lisann) 1648559762
Frankly dumbfounded by this. Neither Mulvaney's extensive roles in the Trump administration, nor his time as a GOP member of Congress and co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, are ever mentioned. He's introduced simply as "former OMB director and CBS News contributor"https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1508776474198818824\u00a0\u2026— Christopher Ingraham (@Christopher Ingraham) 1648558710
Hey, networks, you can't host or hire former Trump officials and then claim to be "sources for trusted news". There's no gray zone on this one. \n\n(Looking at you @CBSNews hiring Mick Mulvaney? Really? Shame. Although, just the latest.)— Shelby Edwards (@Shelby Edwards) 1648560651
This is embarrassing for every journalist that works at CBS. Mulvaney is a discredited liar and crackpot, but the yahoos that run the network think this hire will make the Right stop attacking them as "liberally biased."\n\n(It won't)https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1508776474198818824\u00a0\u2026— Dan Pfeiffer (@Dan Pfeiffer) 1648559256
CBS News apparently wants to be corporate sponsor of the next insurrection. They\u2019re paying Trump administration liar Mick Mulvaney as a \u201ccontributor.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/cbsnews/status/1508776474198818824\u00a0\u2026— Mark Jacob (@Mark Jacob) 1648559858