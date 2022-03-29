'Is this a joke?' CBS News ripped for hiring 'serial liar' Mick Mulvaney as analyst
Mick Mulvaney (MSNBC)

CBS News caught a lot of flack this week for hiring former Donald Trump staffer Mick Mulvaney as an analyst.

Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman who led the Office of Budget Management and served as Trump's acting chief of staff, made his first appearance Tuesday on CBS's streaming service to discuss President Joe Biden's new budget proposal.

"We've never taxed wealth before, we've taxed income," Mulvaney said. "In fact, the Constitution might not even allow a property tax ... but that's the basic framework. We'll figure out how much money you've got on things like unrealized stock gains business that you might own and even though you didn't make money off that last year we're still going to tax you on it. That's the basis of this proposal."

The move drew strong criticism from many viewers.







