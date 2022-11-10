Trump is at his ‘most vulnerable point politically’ since Jan. 6 attack: NYT

Donald Trump's role in the future of the Republican Party is in question following the 2022 midterm elections.

"Donald J. Trump faced unusual public attacks from across the Republican Party on Wednesday after a string of midterm losses by candidates he had handpicked and supported, a display of weakness as he prepared to announce a third presidential campaign as soon as next week," Michael Bender and Maggie Haberman reported for The New York Times.

Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal editorialized against Trump and his New York Post ridiculed Trump on Thursday's front page.

"As the sheer number of missed Republican opportunities sank in, the rush to openly blame Mr. Trump was as immediate as it was surprising," The Times reported. "The chorus of criticism, which unfolded on Fox News and social media throughout the day, revealed Mr. Trump to be at his most vulnerable point politically since the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol."

Trump did particularly poorly in battleground districts.

"And in 36 House races that the Cook Political Report rated as tossups, Mr. Trump endorsed just five Republicans. Each one lost on Tuesday," the newspaper reported. "Adding to Mr. Trump’s long night on Tuesday, one of the few Republican bright spots in the midterms came in Florida, where Mr. DeSantis — widely viewed as the leading alternative to Mr. Trump in 2024 — won re-election with the widest margin of any Republican in the 24 years the party has controlled the governor’s office in Tallahassee."

