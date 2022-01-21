'Pro-Trump Republican' Senate candidate accused by sister of covering up their father's incestuous abuse

Michael Durant, an Alabama Senate who describes himself as a "pro-Trump Republican," is facing accusations leveled by his sister that he helped cover up incestuous abuse by their father.

In a statement sent to Alabama Political reporter, Mary Ryan claims that Durant and other family members "chose to support my father and mother as they attempted to avoid the consequences" of years of sexual abuse that she said "occurred throughout my childhood."

"They all tried to silence me," Ryan said of her family. "It is unfortunate for my brother that he participated in this behavior, as it is currently causing his character to be called into question."

READ MORE: March for Life is getting 'derailed' by fascist hate group Patriot Front: reporter

In an article earlier this week, Alabama Political Reporter provided some background to the dispute between Ryan and Durant.

"Durant’s sister, Mary Durant, filed a federal civil lawsuit against their father, Leon Durant, in New Hampshire in 1994," the website wrote. "In that filing, Mary Durant accused her father of sexually assaulting her from the time she was a toddler until she was 19... When interviewed on a TV news show in 1994, Michael Durant claimed that his sister was only trying to 'grab headlines' by suing their father for $5 million. "

However, Ryan would subsequently share private letters with reporters that Durant wrote her that indicated that he believed her allegations and said that his father even confessed to abusing her.

Read Ryan's full statement below.







