Police called to Mike Flynn Arizona  rally as attendees create disturbance over masks: report
Screengrab.

According to a report from Arizona Central, approximately twelve police officers had to be dispatched to a Dream City church on Friday after attendees at a "ReAwaken America Tour" appearance featuring former Donald Trump advisor Michael Flynn started harassing teachers at a nearby school for wearing masks.

The report states the rally -- which also featured Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward -- got off to a rocky start when ticket holders started taunting teachers from "the nearby BASIS Phoenix charter school over masks."

The report adds, "A pastor at Dream City Church confirmed about a dozen Phoenix police officers responded to the event Friday and the issue had been 'taken care of'."

The report went on to add, "ReAwaken America rented space from the church but is not affiliated with the church. He said several armed private security guards were hired by the event."

The "ReAwaken America Tour" hit Arizona on the same weekend that the former president will be holding rally in Florence, Arizona late Saturday.

