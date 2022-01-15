Trump's Arizona rally overshadowed by Jan 6th indictments and a GOP revolt: report

In his first rally since the anniversary of the Jan 6th insurrection he incited, Donald Trump will speak in Arizona on Saturday night under the cloud of sedition indictments filled again eleven of his supporters belonging to the Proud Boys, and increased sniping from Republicans who appear to be moving on from his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Saturday's rally was scheduled to replace a press conference that the former president had planned to hold at Mar-a-Lagoonon the anniversary of the Capitol riot until advisers reportedly talked him out of it.

With the newly scheduled public appearance expected to be heavy with complaints about the 2020 election, Newsweek's Darragh Roche reports the events since the one-year anniversary have taken some of the edge off of the twice-impeached president speech on Saturday.

"It will be the former president's first rally of 2022 and offers a potential preview of the role he could play in a crucial midterm election year. But the former president is also facing pressure, with the ongoing investigation into January 6, 2021 and multiple lawsuits," the report states before adding that Trump is increasingly butting heads with members of the Republican Party.

"Trump has also recently clashed with Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the question of voter fraud in the last presidential election," the report adds, "Trump's continued insistence that the last election suffered from fraud has led to recent clashes with Republican senators. Senator Mike Rounds told ABC News on January 9 that the last election was 'fair, as fair as we have seen" and that the GOP "simply did not win.' In response, Trump asked if Rounds was 'crazy or just stupid.' His comments in turn led to responses from McConnell and Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Thune (R-SD) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), who all expressed support for Rounds."

Add to that, Arizona Gov Doug Ducey (R) --who has previously run afoul of Trump -- used the day before the former president's visit to suggest he may jump into the GOP Senate primary against Trump's wishes.

The report notes, "The former president is also facing pressure from several other directions," noting the flood of lawsuits he is facing, with Roche adding, "Trump may plan to use his Saturday rally to reaffirm his central role in the Republican Party and exert influence over the midterm elections but his ongoing focus on false claims of electoral fraud and apparently mounting legal issues may cast a pall over the event."

You can read more here.