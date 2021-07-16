Mike Flynn's brother falls for obvious joke and holds it up as proof Biden stole 2020 election

Joseph Flynn, a brother of former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, fell for an obvious joke on Friday and held it up as definitive proof that the 2020 election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.
Specifically, Flynn responded to a tweet from Intercept writer Jonathan Schwarz in which he jokingly boasted that he was "still proud of all the work that myself and all my MSM friends did destroying Trump ballots, and also amazed that only a few sharp-eyed intrepid investigators... have figured it out."
While a rational observer might question why someone who committed high crimes against democracy would openly boast about it on Twitter, Flynn took Schwarz's tweet as 100 percent sincere.
"Left wing nut job writer from the Intercept admits publicly to destroying Trump ballots in collusion with other journalists and the USPS," he thundered in response to Schwarz.
Schwarz, for his part, decided to have fun at Flynn's expense by saying he now "regrets" confessing his purported role in illegally depriving Trump of a second term.
"I should have known better than to believe I could outwit the super-genius intelligence analysts of the Flynn family," he wrote.
Plenty of other people piled on Flynn for being so easily duped -- check out some reactions below.
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept Yeah, that's the only possible way to read that tweet -- it's definitely a serious admiss… https://t.co/7GxuYbWxl9— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1626460231.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept I’m surprise you didn’t discover the ones me and my antifa cell destroyed in pennsylvania— Emily G (@Emily G) 1626460438.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept I destroyed thousands of ballots from my home using telekinesis while I was quarantined d… https://t.co/uW2mURpJvI— Glenn Scanlan (@Glenn Scanlan) 1626460883.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept Man, if Commandante Soros paid you as much money to destroy Trump ballots as he paid me,… https://t.co/tvjgkhSaGK— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum) 1626461803.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept Also crazy how those dudes at the end of that Kirk Douglas movie were all named Spartacus— Optimus Subprime (@Optimus Subprime) 1626461817.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept I just had a delicious summer salad made up of mandarin orange, pears, almonds, on a bed… https://t.co/7wqpunG2zh— Kathy (@Kathy) 1626460969.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept My Phizer vaxx microchip gives me the power to send ballot-destroying Phizon particles into the past.— Joel VanderWerf (@Joel VanderWerf) 1626461714.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept I made a party dress using only Trump Ballots!!! https://t.co/HYSHr64eg9— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝓎 🇬🇧/🇺🇲 (@𝑀𝒶𝓇𝓎 🇬🇧/🇺🇲) 1626462099.0
@JosephJFlynn1 @intercept I think the hamster that runs the wheel powering your brain... well I think it's dead.… https://t.co/YPve8iaAsZ— Joe Floyd (@Joe Floyd) 1626460512.0