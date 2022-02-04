Even Devin Nunes thought Mike Flynn’s election conspiracies were nuts: report

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is so devoted to Donald Trump that he resigned less than halfway through a term in Congress to serve as CEO of the former president's forthcoming social media company, but even he couldn't get behind what Mike Flynn was pushing following Trump's loss to Joe Biden.

That was revealed in a New York Times magazine story by Draper on Flynn's delusions of election fraud.

"All of this is bewildering to some of those who knew Flynn in his former life, as a celebrated intelligence officer in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and watched his spectacular fall from grace with bafflement and regret. It is as if Flynn has managed to burrow his way from a Beltway graveyard into a subterranean afterlife, where he has been welcomed by a Trumpian demimonde that deified him at first sight," Draper wrote. "Flynn possesses unique credibility among the ex-president’s followers, with his own compelling story line: that of a distinguished intelligence official who, he claims, experienced firsthand the nefariousness of the deep state. He is a MAGA martyr of such stature that the faithful have been willing to overlook some complicating elements of history."

Draper wrote how Flynn and Sidney Powell "urged Representative Devin Nunes, a Trump ally, to pursue a particularly hallucinatory rumor that the election results had been manipulated by an Italian defense contractor. But a Nunes staff member found the lead to be meritless, according to someone with knowledge of the discussions."

