'Just insane': How did 'raging lunatic' Mike Flynn 'thrive' in the military for decades?
Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

A former White House staffer blasted retired U.S. Army general Michael Flynn as a "raging lunatic" for joking about assassinating government officials.

Flynn was given an AR-15 rifle during a church event and drew laughs by suggesting he would "find somebody in Washington, D.C." to try out the weapon, and MSNBC contributor Elise Jordan lambasted Donald Trump's conspiracy-mongering national security adviser.

"What I find even more amazing than Mike Flynn's consistently just insane comments, the guy was in the U.S. military for 33 years and got rapidly promoted," said Jordan, who served as an aide in the George W. Bush administration. "He was Stanley McChrystal's right-hand man for years. He was promoted to the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency by President [Barack] Obama."

"He managed to thrive within the military and no one noticed that he was a raging lunatic who, you know, seems to harbor some ideas of violence against his own countrymen and women," she added. "Maybe that's an evolution in recent years but it's very, very disturbing that he was within the system and thrived for so long."



