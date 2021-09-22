Here's the actual study that inspired Mike Flynn's crazed rant about putting COVID vaccine on salad dressing
Former Trump adviser, Gen. Mike Flynn (image via screengrab).

Former Trump National Security Adviser and admitted felon Michael Flynn went off on a rant about vaccines being put in salad dressing as a means for the left to force the vaccine on those refusing to get it.

Fact-checker Mike Rothschild noted that the study he's talking about is actually an effort by scientists to create an mRNA vaccine that doesn't have to be stored in a deep freeze. The mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer all have to be stored in extremely cold locations, which is why when they open one vaccine bottle they have to throw it away if it goes unused.

It came from StudyFinds, which explains that the main goal is to use plants to help serve or grow the vaccine in plants, which can be stored at room temperature.

"Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, researchers are now looking to accomplish three goals. First, the team will try to successfully deliver DNA containing mRNA vaccines into plant cells, where they can replicate. Next, the study authors want to show that plants can actually produce enough mRNA to replace a traditional injection. Finally, the team will need to determine the right dosage people will need to eat to properly replace vaccinations," explains the study's website.

For those hoping to get many vaccines, they have to be stored at cold temperatures. According to a fact sheet from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Diphtheria tetanus pertussis-containing vaccines have to be stored at 35-46 degrees, for example. As does Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccines. So do the HPV vaccine and the flu vaccines. In the case of the LAIV flu shot, it says "do not expose to temperatures above the recommended range," which is 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

These temperature requirements make it difficult to get the vaccine out to more rural areas.

"Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to plants," said UC-San Diego's Professor Nicole Steinmetz. "Some engineering goes into this to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants."

Flynn, it seems, made a giant logical leap from using vaccines in plants for room temperature storage to forcing the vaccine on people in their salad dressing. Also, most salad dressing also has to be kept in the refrigerator after being opened.

Read the full report at StudyFinds.

Science SmartNews