Michael Flynn: The 'Deep State' is plotting to spike your salad dressing with the COVID vaccine
Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

Michael Flynn, the former National Security Adviser to the Trump administration who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and advocated the violent military overthrow of the United States, has a new conspiracy theory: the Deep State is going to vaccinate your salad dressing.

Flynn, who was fired, prosecuted, and ultimately pardoned over his lies to the FBI in the Russia investigation, brought up the idea on a far-right internet show on Wednesday.

"Somebody sent me a thing this morning where they're talking about putting the vaccine in salad dressing," said Flynn. "Have you seen this? I mean it's — and I'm thinking to myself, this is the Bizarro World, right? This is definitely the Bizarro World ... these people are seriously thinking about how to impose their will on us in our society, and it has to stop."

Watch below:

