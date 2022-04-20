Former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn says it's time to stop sending Ukraine weapons

On Wednesday, appearing on the far-right LindellTV with fired former Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson, former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, advocated for ending U.S. military aid to Ukraine to protect them from the Russian invasion.

"Let me give you my judgment on where we are right now," said Flynn. "I think that anybody that anyone that continues to put fuel on a blazing fire, meaning more weapons, more ammunition, more of the sort of warfare-type stuff that's thrown into this fire is going to keep this fire blazing for a long, long time. And I think that doesn't benefit anybody."

Flynn, who was forced to resign within weeks of becoming National Security Adviser after lying to the FBI over his contacts with Russian officials, has in recent years become a hero of the QAnon movement, far-right conspiracy theorists who believe America is controlled by a network of child-raping Satanic pedophiles. He has also advocated the violent overthrow of the U.S. government, even endorsing a military coup like the one in Myanmar.

Ukraine has claimed that Russia is facing severe losses from the military aid given to them, even as their soldiers perpetrate horrific war crimes.

Watch below:

