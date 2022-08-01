Trump could cause a 'huge disaster' for the GOP — according to Mike Huckabee

On Monday, Fox News reported that former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) is publicly urging former President Donald Trump not to announce another run for president while the 2022 midterm contests are still going on, warning that it would derail Republican messaging.

"Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should 'absolutely' not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms," reported Joshua Nelson. "'I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024,' Huckabee told 'The Brian Kilmeade Show.'"

"To distract the American public from those elections in November, I think would be a huge mistake that could have disastrous consequences," Huckabee added, saying that he believes Trump will ultimately run in 2024 and that he would give the same advice to any Republican candidate thinking of doing the same.

Huckabee's own daughter, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is currently running for his old governorship in Arkansas.

"Trump stated earlier this month that he has already made up his mind on whether to run, and that the main decision was whether he will announce before or after the midterms," noted the report. However, "Top-level members of the Republican Party have encouraged Trump to delay announcing his candidacy until after the midterms. Many read that as Republicans fearing that a Trump announcement would upset the status quo of voters focused on inflation, gas prices and President Joe Biden's low approval rating."

This comes amid reports that Trump sees another bid for president as possible legal cover from investigation over his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and even that he considered announcing during the House Select Committee hearings to distract from the testimony.