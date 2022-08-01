TikTok influencer ignites backlash after recording her racist rant towards Home Depot workers

Amanda Marie, an influencer with around 14,000 followers on TikTok, is getting some backlash after she posting a video describing how she harassed a Home Depot employee while using homophobic language and telling him to "go back to your country," Boing Boing reports.

The video shows Marie telling a Black employee that she's going to get him fired. She then goes to her car and recounts the incident from her perspective, saying, "I said, 'I'm not leaving.' … I then turned around and said, 'If you're going to be rude, go back to your country. Go back to your country!' 'Cause he wasn't from here."

"So I turn around, and I say, 'Go back to your motherf***ing country and learn some f***ing manners before you come here,'" she said.

She also tried to claim the homophobic slur "fag," which she allegedly used against one of the employees, is not seen as an offensive term back in New York.

As Boing Boing points out, she deleted the video from her various platforms after the backlash.

Watch the video below.

