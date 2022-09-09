Utah's Mike Lee has the support of all GOP senators — except one
Sen. Mike Lee / Gage Skidmore.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee is facing a conspicuous gap in his endorsements from fellow members of the Republican Senate Caucus.

On Friday morning, Lee took to social media to post a graphic of the U.S. Capitol with his "US Senate Support."

"I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we will continue the fight for the American people. The failures of the Biden Administration and Democrats have damaged our nation for long enough," Lee wrote.

The graphic lists the name of every other member of the caucus except for 2012 RNC nominee and fellow Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the Deseret News reported.

It is an unusual situation in the deep red state for the state's junior senator to without an endorsement of the state's senior senator. But it is an unusual race, Lee is not facing a Democratic Party challenger, but is facing former Republican Evan McMullin, who is running as an independent and has said he would not caucus with either party.

"Romney and Lee have been on the opposite sides of several major votes, including the Donald Trump impeachment trials, infrastructure bill and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," the newspaper reported. "But two senators have been together on other issues such as voting against the Inflation Reduction Act and condemning President Joe Biden student loan forgiveness plan."

McMullin made a campaign issue of the lack of endorsement, posting on Twitter that Lee "couldn't make it any more clear: He's more concerned with keeping the support of his DC buddies than doing right by Utahns. Noticeably missing? Support from Sen. Romney."

