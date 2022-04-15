REVEALED: GOP lawmakers texted Mark Meadows constantly working to overturn Trump election loss

Two Republican lawmakers -- Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) -- exchanged more than 100 text messages with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows aggressively pushing strategies to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

The newly revealed texts show Lee and Roy pushed hard to challenge the former president's election loss through November but grew increasingly concerned about the tactics proposed by Trump's outside allies -- which Roy feared by the first day of 2021 was "driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic," reported CNN.

"The president should call everyone off," Roy texted to Meadows on Dec. 31, 2020. "It's the only path. If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by congress every 4 years... we have destroyed the electoral college... Respectfully."

But as early as Nov. 7, 2020, the day Joe Biden was projected as the election winner, both GOP lawmakers were fully on board with challenging the results, with Lee offering his "unequivocal support."

"This fight is about the fundamental fairness and integrity of our election system," Lee texted Meadows. "The nation is depending upon your continued resolve. Stay strong and keep fighting Mr. President."

Roy was even more enthusiastic.

"We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend," Roy texted on Nov. 7, 2020.