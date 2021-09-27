Mike Lee introduces 9 anti-vaccine bills to exempt anyone 'on basis of a personal belief'
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has introduced nine separate bills in an effort to undermine President Joe Biden's ability to mandate Covid-19 vaccines.

The Salt Lake Tribune compiled a list of the bills that Lee introduced last week.

If enacted into law, the bills would allow the United States government to be sued over vaccine mandates and allow anyone to opt-out of mandates on "the basis of a personal belief."

Biden recently announced that all federal employees and contractors would be required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine or be subject to periodic testing. The president has also asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create a policy requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines.

Read the description of Lee's bills below as compiled by the Tribune.

  • S.2840 - A bill to permit civil actions against the United States for COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
  • S.2841 - A bill to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publicly disclose information regarding adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • S.2842 - A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to prohibit the Secretary of Defense from requiring that members of the armed forces receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • S.2843 - A bill to prohibit the imposition of a fine, fee, or taxation on any person for violation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or any other executive agency.
  • S.2846 - A bill to require Federal agencies to acknowledge, accept, and agree to truthfully present, natural immunity pertaining to COVID-19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.
  • S.2847 - A bill to prohibit the Federal Government from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for interstate travel.
  • S.2848 - A bill to exempt individuals with a personal health concern from complying with a Federal COVID-19 mandate.
  • S.2849 - A bill to stipulate that nothing in federal law provides a Federal agency with the authority to mandate that an individual be inoculated by a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • S.2850 - A bill to exempt individuals from complying with a Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the basis of a personal belief, and for other purposes.
