WATCH: Mike Lindell says he's in charge of the parade for Trump's 2021 inauguration in latest rant

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's show on the Real America's Voice network, MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was asked about the "special event" he has planned for August, namely the "2021 inauguration" of Donald Trump.

Bannon looked to Lindell and asked: "So, you're gonna be the team, you're gonna do the parade, you're gonna do all of it?"

"Absolutely," Lindell replied. "Jim Acosta just called me yesterday. He goes, Mike, are you talking later in the year? I say no, Jim, it's still August... you know, it might be a little bit later if it has to be."

At the "Restore America" rally last weekend, Lindell added another update to his long list of unfulfilled predictions of a reckoning regarding the 2020 election, saying that come fall, there will be a worldwide-watched event where mass voter fraud is revealed, leaving the Supreme Court no choice but to reinstate Trump.

