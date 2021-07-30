Mike Lindell unloads on Fox News in 10-minute meltdown: ‘I can’t let them keep hurting the country’

Speaking on Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice show this Friday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell explained why he pulled all his ads from Fox News after the network refused to air an ad promoting his "cyber symposium" that he claims will reveal evidence for mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.
"Fox News is completely part of the cancel culture," Lindell told Bannon. "They have silenced our voices, and mine being the biggest one ... they won't even report on news or an event anymore, so I said, 'You know what? If you're gonna do that to our country, I'm pulling all my ads, I can't be part of Fox News anymore."
Lindell rambled on for the next few minutes, slamming Fox for rejecting him and claiming that his company lost millions of dollars due to businesses rejecting his products due to his election conspiracy mongering.
"Shame on you, Fox!" Lindell continued. "I think it's disgusting that they won't even report like, the great things that are going on in Arizona, what they find in the audits. Steve, they weren't even there for our real president's rally in Ohio ... what are they hiding from?"
Watch the full video below: