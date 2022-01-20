Mike Lindell hit with a $6,000 legal bill after Idaho shoots down his voter fraud claims

After Idaho debunked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's claims of mass voter fraud in the state, they want the claims removed from his website, and they want him to pay the state for the cost of investigating his claims, the Idaho Statesman reports.

In a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden asked Lindell to “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future.”

“Despite knowing your statements about Idaho’s elections are false, you have not removed your ‘Big Lie’ chart and continue to perpetuate your false statements,” the letter stated.

READ: 'Craven' Mitch McConnell condemned for 'shockingly racist' remarks about Black voters

The letter also asked Lindell to send $6,558.83 to the secretary of state’s office to cover the costs of its investigation.

Lindell has been among of most vocal of pro-Trump figures disseminating false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by mass voter fraud. Idaho official results showed 63.8% of votes went to Trump. But Lindell claims that presidential election results across the state were electronically manipulated to switch 35,357 votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Read more at the Idaho Statesman.