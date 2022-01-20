'Craven' Mitch McConnell condemned for 'shockingly racist' remarks about Black voters
McConnell

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was widely criticized for suggesting Black Americans were not fully American.

The Kentucky Republican spoke to reporters Wednesday after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation, and he was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls before November's midterm elections.

"Well, the concern is misplaced," McConnell said. "Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

McConnell's remarks were quickly condemned online.

