'Now they are killing the parents': Mike Lindell makes wild claim about abortion providers
Flashpoint/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell believes abortion provider Planned Parenthood is now "killing the parents."

At an event on Sunday for the Christian Flashpoint program, Lindell recalled the genesis of his theory.

"Abortion is about, it's not just about destroying a child, guys, it's about destroying the image of God," one panelist at the event claimed before Lindell interrupted.

"You know, I wanna say something about that, Planned Parenthood," Lindell said, recalling that he had hosted an anti-abortion event in front of the Supreme Court in 2020.

"And there's, I don't know, half a million people out there, and I go, I'm introducing, and Planned Parenthood, now they're killing the parents, or they're just killing the parents, right?" he said.

Lindell said he was later confronted about his statement.

"And I go, hello, I said, remember that song, Mama Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys?" he asked. "Planned Parenthood doesn't let their babies grow up to be parents."

Watch the video below from Flashpoint.

