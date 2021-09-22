Alabama secretary of state destroys Mike Lindell's fraud claims: 'We didn't have any vote changes -- zero'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Alabama's secretary of state was unpersuaded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The right-wing pillow magnate visited secretary of state John Merrill and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey last week during his nationwide tour to prove the election was stolen through computer manipulation, which he claims took place there despite the former president's easy win in the state, reported AL.com.

"This was the one time we're going to have to do a little bit of a deeper dive here," Lindell claimed in a video posted online Sunday. "On the surface you can't see where it happened. What I guarantee they've had to do in Alabama is the bad people…went deeper into the well. Very deep into the well of how they did the flips."

Lindell claims 100,000 votes were changed across "every single county" in Alabama, which Trump won by nearly 600,000 votes, but Merrill dismissed those assertions as ridiculous.

"All our (voting) machines are custom-built," Merrill said. "There's no modem component. You can't influence them through a cell phone or a landline. There's no way they can be probed or numbers manipulated."

"We didn't have any vote changes -- zero," he added. "It's not possible to have any vote changed."

