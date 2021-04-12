Trump-loving MyPillow CEO draws howls of laughter over his plan to be 'a rival to Amazon'
Trump-loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell may soon be on the hook for more than $1 billion thanks to a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems -- but that's not stopping him from trying to take on one of the world's most powerful tech companies.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" show, Lindell revealed that he's creating a website called "MyStore" that he described as "a rival to Amazon."

Being a legitimate competitor with Amazon doesn't just involve setting up a website, of course, as Amazon has spent decades investing in building out its warehouse and shipping infrastructure to become the most used e-commerce platform in the United States.

To say that Lindell's ambitions to take on Amazon elicited skepticism would be an understatement, as Twitter users openly laughed at him for his belief that he can dethrone Jeff Bezos.

Check out some reactions below.