Mike Lindell is shelling out $250k per month for an election fraud website run by Capitol rioters: report

In an interview with the Daily Beast, MyPillow CEO and avid Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell admitted that he is underwriting a new election fraud website to the tune of $250,000 per month and he is employing two Jan. 6th riot attendees to run it for him.

Speaking with the Beast's Adam Rawsley and Asawin Suebsaeng, Lindell said that he is going through a million dollars each month in his quest to prove the election was stolen from the former president before talking about his new election-conspiracy group, Cause of America.

According to the report, "What makes this Lindell creation unique is that the group is fronted by two women who were in attendance at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol."

"The Jan. 6 experience of two of the group’s executives, Ashe Epp and Holly Kasun, also highlights how, a year after the insurrection, veterans of the 'Stop the Steal' rallies and Capitol riot are now welcome not just to participate in the conservative movement’s election activism, but to lead it, as well," the report adds with Lindell stating, "I am paying all the payroll for Cause of America."

"Cause of America is our website. I wanted to form a go-to hub,” Lindell continued. “It’s an information hub, and it’s a communication hub. Anyone who wants to reach our network can reach us at Cause of America. Think of it as a library of evidence and information… There are groups in almost all of the 50 states that we’re working with, and Cause of America is just one way we all keep connected.”

According to the Beast, Epp and Kasun are "two election-conspiracy theorists involved with the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP)," before adding, "Neither Epp nor Kasun have been arrested or charged with a crime in connection to the riot and neither responded to questions from The Daily Beast. But both have been open about their presence at the Capitol on January 6."

According to a blog posting by Epp, "I never hid the fact that I was at the US Capitol in Washington," and later claimed in an interview that she was teargassed while she “was on the back side of the Capitol, where people were breaking in through windows.”

