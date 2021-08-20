MAGA rioter may go back to jail for violating release conditions by streaming Mike Lindell conspiracy videos
FrankSpeech.com/screen grab

An accused Capitol rioter may be headed back to jail after a judge found he violated his pre-trial release conditions against using the internet.

As reported by BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman, prosecutors want Douglas Jensen to be sent back to prison ahead of his trial after he live-streamed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's disastrous "Cyber Symposium," in which he infamously failed to produce evidence that the 2020 election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors allege that a pre-trial services officer caught Jensen breaking his release conditions just 30 days after being let out of jail.

After being caught, Jensen offered "one excuse after another" and even tried to blame his daughter at one point.

"Jensen... admitted to his Pretrial Services Officer that in the previous week, he had spent two days watching Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium regarding the recount of the presidential election," prosecutors allege. "Jensen's conditions of release are unambiguous: he is prohibited from accessing the Internet, 'directly or indirectly (through devices belonging to others, or in public spaces).'"

Read the full filing here (PDF).

