Mike Lindell backs off Trump's August reinstatement: 'I didn't say everything is going to change'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday backed off his earlier claim that former President Donald Trump would be reinstated by the "morning of August the 13th."

Lindell began his Wednesday appearance on Real America's Voice by telling Steve Bannon that the "truth" about the election will be revealed at his so-called cyber symposium, which is being held Aug. 10-12.

"Everyone knows the big lie is the big lie," Lindell said. "The truth was going to get revealed one way or another. I mean, God gave me a big platform and that platform is just being used to bring out the truth."

The MyPillow CEO complained that journalists have taken his words out of context.

"I had some guy from Bloomberg call me and he's trying to trick me," he recalled. "Listen, pal, you can't trick me into anything because I just keep putting out what I have and the truth."

Lindell then insisted that he never said the election would be overturned by August 13.

"Here's what I said about a week ago, we're going to live stream to the world on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of August," he explained. "But what I said was when you all see what I've seen, what I have, the morning of the 13th, you're going to wake up and go, wow, what are we going to do. Everyone's going to know it and that's when we're going to bring it to the Supreme Court."

"I didn't say that everything's going to change the morning of the 13th," Lindell said. "But everybody's going to know what I know."

But Lindell said that he's still convinced that Trump will eventually be reinstated as president.

"The real winner always gets put back in," he said.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.