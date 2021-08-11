Speaker at Mike Lindell's voter fraud symposium angrily demands CNN 'stop fact checking' his claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's so-called "Cyber Symposium" on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election continued to go off the rails on Wednesday when one speaker shamed news outlets for not uncritically reporting his claims.

The speaker began by admitting that he was "not a computer guy" and could not provide intelligent commentary about the purported digital hacking that Lindell has been alleging throughout the week.

However, he went on to say that he's been doing his own "research" about the election for months and has concluded that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"We need to wake up as people!" he demanded.

He then turned to scold the media for not taking Lindell's symposium seriously.

"The cameras in the back -- not all of you, but the CNNs of the world -- you guys need to start reporting this and stop fact checking it!" he said.

