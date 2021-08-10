Mike Lindell delays start of 'cyber symposium' after claiming to be hacked
Real America's Voice

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell postponed the start of his cyber symposium on Tuesday after he claimed that hackers were attacking him.

"The whole technology was attacked," Lindell told an audience gathered to hear evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"We need to get the word out," he continued, "because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I'm going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history."

Lindell has claimed that his event will prove that China hacked the U.S. election so that Joe Biden would defeat Trump.

Watch the video clip below from Real America's Voice.

Video 2020 Election SmartNews Media