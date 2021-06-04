Mike Lindell lawyer quickly booted from law firm after filing lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic: report

On Thursday, controversial MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell filed a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

Lindell hyped the case as having the potential to overturn the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won, and reinstate Trump in office.

As Reuters court reporter Brad Heath noted, there is zero potential for the case to overturn the 2020 election.

Heath reported Lindell has "boasted that this suit will prompt the Supreme Court to overturn the election, 9-0. It won't, because 1) he sued private parties that don't have the power to do that even if the court ordered it and; 2) he's only seeking monetary damages."

On Thursday, Heath noted the "complaint was signed by a partner at a big firm." But that was not the case on Friday after the lawyer revealed to the court that the firm was no longer involved.

Alec Beck, formerly of Barnes & Thornburg LLP in Minneapolis, traded his firm's contact info for a PO Box and Gmail account.





Further update: Lindell's local counsel, Alec Beck, confirms in a new filing that he's no longer with Barnes & Thornburg and that the firm is out of the case. pic.twitter.com/RBSAEf3zzT

Here is how Beck identified himself one day earlier:

Beck's page on the Barnes & Thornburg website was no longer functional as of publication, although Archive.org shows that it was still up when the lawsuit was filed.

In a statement, the law firm said: "Late last night, firm management became aware of the filing of the complaint, which was done without receiving firm authorization pursuant to internal firm approval procedures. While the firm cannot comment substantively on pending matters, the firm is immediately taking the requisite steps to withdraw as local counsel in this matter and end the client relationship. The attorney representing the client in this matter is no longer with the firm."