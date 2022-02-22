'Criminals to our country!' Mike Lindell uncorks furious new tirade against Fox News

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appears to be growing increasingly bitter that Fox News will not cover his baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

In an angry rant on Monday, Lindell accused Fox News of flat-out criminality for its refusal to indulge his false claims about former President Donald Trump's defeat.

"Shame on Fox!" Lindell thundered. "They’ve done more damage to this country than all the bad media combined because we expected them to speak out! Just at least talk about the, at least be a journalist! Like being a Weather Channel... and you can't report tornadoes or hurricanes!"

Lindell went on to get even more angry at the conservative cable news network, which he also accused of promoting vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

"Fox is in on it!" he yelled. "They are criminals to our country! Period! Yes I hope the Murdochs are watching!"

