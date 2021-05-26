Trump-loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell kicked out of GOP governors event

The Donald Trump-loving MyPillow CEO got thrown out of a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.

Mike Lindell told Politico he flew to Tennessee to attend the three-day meeting starting Tuesday, but an event coordinator told him after gathering his credential at Nashville's JW Marriott Hotel that he wasn't allowed at any official RGA events.

"These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member," an RGA official told the website.

The RGA official explained Lindell tried to join a group of members riding out to the Governor's Mansion but was denied.

Earlier that day Lindell told Steve Bannon's radio show that he intended to confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, RGA's chair, about alleged election fraud in their states, although GOP officials and others in both states have found no evidence to back up those claims.

Lindell attended last year's meeting, where some GOP governors and Trump encouraged him to run for Minnesota's governor.