Mike Lindell unloads on critics: 'We're going to have a new inauguration and it's going to be beautiful'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday lashed out at his critics after claiming that The Washington Post is releasing a "hit piece" to disprove his claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

"The Washington Post is coming out with a hit piece," Lindell told Steve Bannon during an appearance on Real America's Voice. "Since we announced the cyber symposium with all the packet captures that we're going to reveal for the whole election -- 37 terabytes of packet captures."

According to Lindell, the Post "is going to say that what I have is hogwash."

"Every cyber expert in the country is going to say it's over, everybody!" he continued. "Once we have the symposium, Donald Trump will be back in, we'll have to have a new inauguration. It's going to be beautiful."

"We're going to do it on live TV so none of this cover-up," the MyPillow CEO added. "They checked with some professor and said it's hogwash and that's what they're going to print. That's what's going to come out, everybody. I'm telling you now, they've never seen what I have."

Lindell insisted that the paper was releasing the report because they are "scared" of him.

"They're scared," he said. "It's actually a good thing."

Lindell has previously claimed that former President Donald Trump will be "reinstated" by August.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.