Jenna Ellis to appear at Mike Lindell's 'summit' despite court order to testify in Georgia
Jenna Ellis speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2021. (Gage Skidmore)

Mike Lindell said that Jenna Ellis will appear at his election fraud summit despite facing a subpoena in the Georgia election interference case.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell confirmed on Wednesday that former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis will speak at his latest election fraud "summit" after she received a subpoena from a grand jury investigating election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia.

In a Tuesday ruling, Judge Gregory Lammons in Fort Collins, Colorado ordered Jenna Ellis to comply with a subpoena issued by the Georgia grand jury.

"The summit is divided into six segments," Lindell told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Wednesday. "I'll have different guests up on stage: attorneys Jenna Ellis and Kurt Olsen, Patrick Colbeck, Dr. Doug Frank, Justice Gableman from Wisconsin. Many, many more."

Lindell also repeated his former claims that the event would include a "trial of the [voting] machines."

"I'm telling you, everybody, it's over for them," the pillow executive insisted. "If you watch this, after this event, if anyone you talk to say -- you can say anything to them and they say, 'Oh, no, those machines are great or this is a conspiracy theory.' Buzz! You didn't watch the summit."

Just last year, Ellis took a shot at Lindell on Twitter.

"Respectfully, Mike Lindell should go back to law school... for the first time," she wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice. You can also watch it at this link.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video