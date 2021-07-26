'I'm serious!' Mike Lindell claims Joe Biden will 'resign' on Aug. 13

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speculated this week that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will resign on the morning of August 13.

Lindell told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon that he came to this conclusion after speaking with three Democrats who regretted voting for Biden. The MyPillow CEO claimed that he had convinced the Biden voters that the 2020 election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"You know, I talk to Democrats and to liberals too and they see the bad things that are going on," Lindell said, recalling a speech he recently gave in New Hampshire. "There were a lot of people there that had regrets that they wish that they had known more before they voted."

"There's three of them that voted [for Biden] that feel terrible about it," he continued. "I said you know what? I said you didn't know about this but you thought you were voting for something. I said you didn't get to vote. I said China did our vote."

Lindell once again vowed to show evidence proving the election was stolen at his "cyber symposium" event, which is scheduled for August 10-12.

"It gives me hope that even your Democrats... they're seeing now firsthand what government can do and how bad socialism and communism can be," he remarked. "When we get through this and the Supreme Court pulls down this election -- like I've been telling everybody -- when they do this, it's going to be a great uniting and that gives me hope."

"Once we have this symposium, how are the pathways of Donald Trump coming back?" Lindell said. "The first one would be, once we have the symposium, by the night of the 12th or the morning of the 13th, if everyone has seen it, including the administration that's in there now that didn't win, maybe, you know, Biden and Harris would say, hey, we're here to protect the country and resign!"

He added: "I'm serious! If you have any moral character about you, we're all in this together. And this was an attack and you're going to see that at the symposium."

Lindell has previously suggested that the 2020 election would be invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court on August 13.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.