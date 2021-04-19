Trump-loving MyPillow CEO claims First Amendment right to lie about voting tech companies

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is building a high-profile legal team to defend him against a billion-dollar defamation suit that he hopes will land before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The staunch Donald Trump ally has hired veteran First Amendment attorney Nathan Lewin and is getting advice from Alan Dershowitz for his defense against Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges that Lindell defamed the company with baseless claims about the 2020 election, reported The Daily Beast.

"I want to take this all the way to the Supreme Court," Lindell has repeatedly said. "I'm not stopping."

The 85-year-old Lewin helped prosecute Jimmy Hoffa for Bobby Kennedy's Justice Department, and later represented Jodie Foster, former attorney general Edwin Meese, President Richard Nixon and John Lennon, and Dershowitz -- who defended Trump during his first impeachment -- gave a preview of Lindell's defense.

"Our position is that Dominion is the government, for purposes of the First Amendment," Dershowitz said. "The government delegated to them the most important governmental function, mainly counting votes in a presidential election, and they are therefore subject to criticism in the exact same ways that the government would be subject to criticism in that situation, and criticism of how the government conducted a presidential election is the highest bar protecting the First Amendment right to criticize such action."

Dershowitz is not an attorney of record in the case, but he confirmed that he's been helping Lindell's team craft a defense.

"I've been on conference calls repeatedly with [Lindell's] legal team, sometimes Lindell is on, sometimes he's not," Dershowitz said. "My role is to come up with ideas as they pertain to the First Amendment. I give them cases, and I suggest First Amendment theories — my role is limited to advising on the First Amendment issues at hand."