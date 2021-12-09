MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell thrilled by fans' latest campaign

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's fans are bombarding the U.S. Supreme Court with physical copies of his specious and unsigned lawsuit seeking to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, and the right-wing magnate is thrilled.
Supporters have been calling into Lindell's nightly live-streaming program to regale him with their efforts to restore Trump to the White House, and he has responded with obvious excitement, reported The Daily Beast.
"God bless you," Lindell told one caller.
Callers have said they spent $32 to mail the court filing, which legal experts say has dubious merits, to the Supreme Court to let the justices know it exists, and Lindell told The Daily Beast that he wants to expand the campaign to target state attorneys general.
“I want the AGs called and emailed,” he told the website.