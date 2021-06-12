WATCH: Trump fans stream out of Mike Lindell 'MAGA' rally while he talks about Jesus

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell held his "MAGA Frank" in New Richmond, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Billing for the event promised the speakers would include, "Mike Lindell, Diamond & Silk, Danielle D'Souza, Dinesh D'Souza, Charlie Kirk, Sheriff Clarke, Chris Cox and Brannon Howse."

Video posted to Twitter showed people streaming out of the event as Lindell talked about, "the greatest revival for Jesus in the history of the world."

An earlier video showed the crowd was not very large to begin with.

But there was plenty of merchandise.