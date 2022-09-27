'We have to get the machines': Mike Lindell 'out of his mind' in election texts to Mark Meadows

Texts show that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was in contact with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

In his new book, "The Breach," former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) described text messages from Meadows' phone as the "crown jewels" of the Jan. 6 investigation.

While reviewing the book, researcher and writer Parker Malloy highlighted text messages from Lindell, who was described as "out of his mind."

The messages were sent sometime between the 2020 election and President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Hey Mark, I felt I was suppose [sic] to text you this message... You being a man a [sic] faith and on the front line of the decisions that are going to be historical! I would ask that you pray for wisdom and discernment from God!" Lindell wrote following the election. "You are one of the people the president trusts the most. That being said, I want to add my input… Everything Sidney [Powell] has said is true!"

"We have to get the machines and everything we already have proves the President won by millions of votes! I have read and not validated yet that you and others talked him out of seizing them… If true. I pray it is part of a bigger plan..." the pillow executive continued. "I am grateful that on the night of the election the algorithms of the corrupt machines broke and they realized our president would win in spite of the historical fraud!"

Lindell said that he had a "gift from God" allowing him to understand statistical deviations.

"From 11:15 pm on the night of the election I have spent all my time running impossible deviations and numbers from this election ... I also was blessed to be able to get info and help Sidney Lin General Flynn and everyone else out there gathering all the massive evidence!" he exclaimed. "I have been sickened by politicians (especially republicans) judges, the media not wanting to see truth (no matter what the truth would be!) This is the biggest cover up of one of the worst crimes in history!"

At that point, Lindell said that he had already spent over a million dollars to prove that the election was stolen.

"The only thing any of us should fear is fear of the Lord! Every person on this planet needs to know the truth and see the evidence!!!" he concluded. "God has his hand in all of this and has put you on the front line ……. I will continue praying for you to have great wisdom and discernment!"

"Thanks, brother," Meadows replied. "Pray for a miracle."