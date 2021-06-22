WATCH: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell delivers wild rant insisting 'packet' evidence will force Supreme Court to rule 9-0 that Trump is still president

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell assures his fellow Donald Trump fans their favorite president will soon be returned to office.

The right-wing businessman spoke to a gathering of election, coronavirus and QAnon conspiracy theorists in Tampa, where he told the "Restore America" attendees that he would soon unveil evidence at a "cyber symposium" that would force the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election and return Trump to office by fall, reported Right Wing Watch.

"What I'm going to do to get this to the world, it's called a cyber symposium," he said, "and what it is, is I'm going to have a venue at the end of July — it's your job, everybody, to get the word out to the world — we're going to get every cyber guy that has credentials — they're called CISSP credentials — they're going to be there."

Lindell claims the election was somehow stolen using "packet capture" technology, and he told fellow conspiracists the proof would soon be undeniable.

"We're bringing in all the cyber guys," Lindell said. "They're going to be there, then we're bringing all the media -- maybe even Fox will show up, what a concept -- and then we're going to bring in all senators, governors — even the corrupt ones, Brian Kemp — and legislatures, secretary of states, and every single government official that wants to be there, because when we show them these packet captures, we're going to just give them out to all them cyber guys so they can have their own guy go, 'How many votes were flipped here in Tampa?' Here you go -- boom."

"It's going to be a worldwide event," he added. "Millions are going to see it, and those Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they're going to go 9-0 that this country was attacked. The election is going to come down. Donald Trump will be in office by this fall, for sure."



