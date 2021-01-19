WATCH: Mike Lindell whines about ‘fake people’ after Bed, Bath and Beyond drops MyPillow

Screengrab.
The CEO of MyPillow complained on Monday about no longer being able to sell his products at Bed Bath and Beyond.
Lindell appearing on Right Side Broadcasting Network, with a chyron list a 66% discount on his pillows for viewers.
MyPillow has been under fire as Lindell has been bankrolling efforts to overturn the election and visited the White House with notes discussing "martial law."
Lindell complained about the liberal watchdog group Sleeping Giant, that has asked companies if they endorse a QAnon company.
Just to recap here, @MyPillowUSA has QANON FOR A DISCOUNT CODE!! @macys @BedBathBeyond @Walmart @Lowes @amazon, do… https://t.co/AB29hTfO85— Sleeping Giants (@Sleeping Giants)1610845595.0
.@BedBathBeyond @amazon @Lowes @Walmart will you continue to carry MyPillow after their CEO called for the insurrec… https://t.co/kJ4XWWNNEk— Sleeping Giants (@Sleeping Giants)1610772253.0
The pressure apparently worked, even though Lindell thinks the pressure came from "fake people."
From an interview earlier this evening, Mike Lindell tells Right Side Broadcasting that he was just told that… https://t.co/Fj3sPtTvRF— John Whitehouse (@John Whitehouse)1611022285.0