WATCH: Mike Lindell whines about ‘fake people’ after Bed, Bath and Beyond drops MyPillow
Screengrab.

The CEO of MyPillow complained on Monday about no longer being able to sell his products at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Lindell appearing on Right Side Broadcasting Network, with a chyron list a 66% discount on his pillows for viewers.

MyPillow has been under fire as Lindell has been bankrolling efforts to overturn the election and visited the White House with notes discussing "martial law."

Lindell complained about the liberal watchdog group Sleeping Giant, that has asked companies if they endorse a QAnon company.


The pressure apparently worked, even though Lindell thinks the pressure came from "fake people."