MyPillow's Mike Lindell bankrolling Trump's election challenges -- and turning against Fox News
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Fox News presence and personal friend of President Donald Trump, says he's helping to bankroll efforts to undo Joe Biden's election win.

Lindell, who co-chaired Trump's re-election campaign in Minnesota, said he has spent more than $1 million of his own money on challenging Biden's win and has been in direct contact with pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, reported The Daily Beast.

"For Sidney, Lin and the other legal teams and experts, that's about $650,000 total over the past month, and another $450,000 I put into the rallies in D.C. and elsewhere, for the 'March for Trump' tour and the Jericho March and Prayer Rally," Lindell told the website.

Lindell is paying unspecified experts to investigate conspiracy theories regarding Dominion Voting Systems, which has demanded that Powell retract "baseless and false allegations" about their voting machines, and the MyPillow inventor also promotes claims that "the algorithms" had been programmed to snatch victory away from Trump.

"When everybody sees the fraud, there's not going to be any civil war," Lindell told The Beast. "Everybody on the left and even Trump-haters are going to go, 'Wow, he really did win.' They're not going to be upset to the point of rioting, because they'll see they didn't win fairly, and let me tell you, a lot of people are going to go to prison for this, and I think there are evil Deep Staters involved in this, too."

"This president won by a lot, by a landslide," he added. "I know there was fraud, and I'm not just some pillow guy that they can mock out there. One thing I know is deviations. I look at numbers and charts every single day, and now I apply that to voting margins."

The conspiracy runs so deep, according to Lindell, that he's even turned on Fox News -- the network that helped build his business and Trump's presidency.

"They had to be in on it," Lindell said.