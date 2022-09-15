Mike Lindell announces he's suing the FBI: 'Everything I had was in that phone'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced on Thursday that he is suing the U.S. government and the FBI because his phone was seized as part of a grand jury investigation into Colorado election meddling.

Lindell told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon that he was employing "the best lawyers in the country," including Alan Dershowitz.

"What can we do with the seizure of my phone and this FBI corruption?" Lindell said. "We are suing -- you're hearing it here first, everybody -- we're suing the United States government and the FBI."

The pillow executive contended that his constitutional rights had been violated.

"My First, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were broken," he said. "We're not going to put up with this. We're not going to be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany."

"Take a phone away of a private citizen, their company phone!" Lindell complained. "And their hearing aids, everything else. Everything I had was in that phone! All these businesses. MyPillow, MyStore, FrankSpeech, passwords to be able to do money wires that I can't do right now. Those aren't in any cloud!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice