'We know too much': Mike Lindell to host 'real-time crime desk' for midterm election results

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Monday that he plans to host a so-called "real-time crime desk" to police the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

"We have great news," Lindell announced on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. "We're going to be watching every race. We're going to have the real-time crime desk going at FrankSpeech.com, everybody. You can watch me there tomorrow night."

The news prompted laughter from Bannon.

"We are tracking every race by cyber!" Lindell exclaimed. "I want all the bad guys out there to know, through the Edison Report, we are watching. What's going on with the computers and the machines? So, I'm putting them all on notice, Steve. They're all on notice."

"Only Mike Lindell can do this," Bannon said.

"At 6 p.m. tomorrow night we're starting and we're going to go through the night," Lindell explained. "I have cyber guys with me. Some of the best in the world and they're going to be showing you charts of each race! Are they stealing this one? Is there no fraud in this one? It's going to be the real-time crime desk."

The pillow executive added: "We're not going to let them steal this right in front of us this time. We know too much."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.