Mike Lindell considering challenge to Ronna McDaniel's leadership of RNC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering a challenge to Ronna McDaniel for leadership of the Republican National Committee.
The right-wing conspiracy theorist and Trump-supporting pillow monger criticized McDaniel's leadership after the GOP's lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections, and he has consistently said she hadn't done enough to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, reported Newsweek.
"We need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country," Lindell told the "Frank TV" livestream this week.
Lindell asked viewers whether they would back his bid to oust McDaniel, and he said he would seriously consider it when they overwhelmingly offered support.
"One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never ever stop to get rid of these [Dominion] machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country," Lindell said. "We need someone everybody, and I would step into that, if God willing."