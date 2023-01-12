Trump campaign officials hit with 'wide-ranging subpoena' with fresh questions about January 6th

Officials for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign were hit with what the Washington Post describes as a "wide-ranging subpoena" last month asking them new questions about the events leading up to the January 6th Capitol riots.

According to the Post, the subpoena is requesting information about a large range of topics, including "any communications or information about Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting technology companies that were subjected to a barrage of false conspiracy theories floated by advisers to President Donald Trump."

Although the Post doesn't know for sure why the campaign officials are being asked about Dominion, the paper speculates that it "seems designed to gather what campaign officials might have been saying privately at the time Trump backers were publicly disparaging those firms in the wake of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory."

The subpoena is also seeking all communications among the officials regarding multiple Trump-backed groups including the Make America Great Again PAC, the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

In those cases, the subpoena seems most interested in the funding that those different groups received.

The subpoenas were issued in early December, which was after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to serve as special counsel in the investigation.