MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell officially launches challenge to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Election conspiracist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has officially launched his bid to oust Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee.

In an email sent to Just the News, the Trump-loving pillow monger outlined why he believes it's time for McDaniel to step aside in favor of his leadership.

"With 3 failed election cycles under Ronna McDaniel, we must change course now," Lindell explained. "The People of our Country are begging us to lead. For that reason and more, I am excited to announce I am running for Republican National Committee Chair."

Lindell did not mention that a major reason for the "failed" election cycles was due to the influence of former President Donald Trump, whose leadership led to a blue wave election in 2018, a loss of the White House in 2020, and an underwhelming 2022 campaign in which several of his hand-picked candidates lost in key swing states.

READ MORE: 'Utterly deranged': Reporter behind Mark Meadows texts story shocked by 'wild stuff' pushed by GOP members

Lindell also told Just the News that the RNC needs to do more to cater to the GOP base.

"Our party has lost credibility with the base of the Republican Party and with donors," he argued. "The RNC's leadership's strategy of 'business as usual' has been a disaster not only for the Party but even more importantly it has been disaster for the Country as Democrats pursue their woke socialist agenda."