'Utterly deranged': Reporter behind Mark Meadows texts story shocked by 'wild stuff' pushed by GOP members

Reporter Hunter Walker on Tuesday went on MSNBC to discuss his reports about the text messages he's obtained between former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and his GOP allies.

While speaking with host Joy Reid, Walker pointed to instances of elected Republicans believing that Italian satellites were beaming Biden votes directly into American voting machines, while also encouraging one another to watch conspiracy theory videos posted on little known Romanian YouTube channels.

"We saw other instances where Brian Babbitt, a Texas congressman, which is another one of these marginal figures in the MAGA extended universe who nevertheless was extremely... aggressive in their correspondence with Meadows, both in terms of the volume and the content," he said. "Meadows was referring wild stuff back and sent him to the DOJ, so this was utterly deranged logic and conspiratorial stuff, that, whether they believed it or not, was resulting in real official action by the former president and those closest to him."

Walker then mused on whether the GOP members really believed what they were pushing -- and he argued it would be very disturbing if they did.

"So you know, if he wasn't in on the joke, he was displaying comprehension issues and a basic lack of information literacy that's frankly alarming," he said of Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), who pushed Meadows to watch the Romanian YouTube video.

