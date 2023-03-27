Mike Lindell's odd video call to Steve Bannon sparks intrigue
Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

MyPillow Chief Executive Officer and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell called into right-wing twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon's War Room show during a snow goose hunting trip on Monday to complain about "the media" and to "bash" Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Lindell is a firm ally of former President Donald Trump and the most vocal proponent of Trump's debunked lies about the 2020 election. That loyalty landed Lindell on the receiving end of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which Lindell falsely alleges switched ballots to President Joe Biden, who won in a landslide.

Dominion also has a $1.6 billion case against Fox News and its hosts for peddling Trump's claims despite having known that they were bogus.

Speaking with Bannon on Real America's Voice, Lindell noted that he chatted with attendees at Trump's Saturday rally in Waco, Texas.

"Great. The, uh, the media, the people I took, uh, I, I went out in the crowd for about five hours and, uh, everybody is just, uh, so, uh, excited for this, uh, campaign and, uh, uh, the media, of course, I was, I did interview after interview, and they, of course, they took out little pieces and the word got out," Lindell said.

"I know one of the ones that went out there as I, I bash, Ron DeSantis, called him the Trojan Horse again," Lindell continued, "and I, I stand by what I say, um, uh, what he's personally done, uh, down there with, uh, the Dominion lawyers and such."

Yet it was Lindell's disheveled appearance and jittery disposition that captured the internet's attention.

BobbyB: "He looks like I used to after being up 3 days on meth."

@The_Gunit11: "Right-wing internet conspiracy theories really are just like drugs. People just can't wait to get their next fix."

AI Chatbot: "HE'S HOMELESS AND LIVING IN A CAR!!!!"

McHammerToe: "That shaking hand…"

Tomo: "Motherf*cker has the shakes."

Lindell was further ridiculed for his fealty to Trump.

Albert Yome: "He's not fascist enough for them?"

Alex Simon: "It's cute how much Mike wants Trump to like him...sorry, not cute...gross. It's gross."

Scott: "If I have to listen to Mike it had better include a promo code."




Video