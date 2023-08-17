Revealed: Mike Lindell's 'secret plan' to fight fraud and 'save elections'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Thursday released his promised plan to fight what he perceives as voter fraud and "save elections."

"MyPillow's Mike Lindell has been hyping his secret plan to save elections for a week. He just released it — and it's a little drone he plans to fly over polling sites," explained Washington Postmedia reporter Will Sommer.

Speaking during the second day of his conference that he calls an "Election Summit," Lindell released his new spy hardware: a small drone that will fly over the 116,990 polling places in the United States to investigate if the electronic voting machines are connected to the internet.

Streaming live, Lindell told the gathered audience that the drone will be able to fly over the polling places and somehow detect links to wifi networks. It's unclear how it is able to do that.

Daily Beast media reporter Justin Baragona noted that, ahead of the big reveal of "his long-awaited 'plan' to secure elections, Mike Lindell begged attendees to donate money to his 'Lindell Offense Fund,' telling them it will "be the best money they ever spent" and "very private...no one's gonna know."

Baragona explained that the drone is being called a Wireless Monitoring Device or WMD, the acronym which was once used to refer to "weapons of mass destruction" during the early 2000s. Lindell says that the WMD will be able to detect in real-time if votes are being stolen.

"Basically, he's trying to do a 2000 Mules," said Baragona.

